Shikellamy School District seems poised to follow in the steps of many other districts with the potential consolidation of schools, a decision that will undoubtedly be difficult, but makes sense.
In a cost-cutting move, a consulting firm has recommended three elementary restructuring options. Each one includes the transition of students from Grace Beck Elementary, the only elementary school within city limits, to other district property.
The move could save the district $1.5 million. Shikellamy’s preliminary budget was $2.1 million short. Clearly, consolidation has to be on the table.
“The district has a lot of work ahead of itself,” Superintendent Jason Bendle said. “Every line item in the budget needs to be examined before final adoption in June.”
Start with the premise that no one likes to close neighborhood schools. There is a nostalgia to kids walking to school with friends — or perhaps reluctantly with their parents. There is something to seeing kids grow up together.
All restructuring options include the re-purposing of Beck Elementary for the use of the Shikellamy Virtual Academy, rental space to the CSIU for preschool classrooms and other programming, and would house the district”s administrative office.
“The district could look at the potential sale of the IPAC (administration building) and these options allow the use of Beck Elementary to still service Shikellamy students,” Bendle said. “Nearly all students who would attend there in this model would be current Shikellamy students or future Shikellamy students.”
More than a decade ago, Danville did something similar to one of its elementary schools. While shuttering three neighborhood elementary schools in favor of one consolidated primary school, the district turned the only elementary school in the borough into a location for its cyber academy, district offices and meeting rooms. The building has since evolved, but the district was able to successfully utilize the structure and save money.
You can never truly measure the impact of losing a neighborhood school. Serious discussions will need to be had and voices will need to be heard. So pay attention in the coming weeks and months when this dialogue is happening to make sure your voice is heard.
