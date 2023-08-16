Why do so many so-called Republicans hate America and the Constitutional Republic on which America was founded? Why have so many put all principles of decency, honesty, and the rule of law aside to defend and support a serial criminal who in his own words has articulated his crimes? Why have they attacked the very essence of our democracy to support a man who desires to be the leader of our country as a fascist strongman? Why do they support a total narcissist whose only concern is for himself? Do they just hate the country the founding fathers gave us?
The integrity of elections is central to a democracy. Losers must have the political decency to step aside after a loss. Former President Donald Trump’s harangues that the election was stolen is simply a lie. If a candidate feels an election was taken illegally, they have the right to appeal to the courts and present their evidence. Trump challenged the election more than 60 times in the courts and lost because his lawyers presented no evidence. Trump continues his lies. Unfortunately, his attack on elections has spread elsewhere like in the Arizona gubernatorial race. What sniveling weaklings they and their supporters must be that they can’t accept their losses. Trump and his acolytes concocted a fake electors conspiracy to take away millions of our votes in the 2020 election.
It is central to our constitutional republic that no one is above the law and that a functioning justice system is essential. The Republican Party use to call itself the party of law and order, but now trashes the Department of Justice (DOJ) which includes the FBI. Their attacks degrade countless men and women who are dedicated to protecting us from domestic criminals and foreign adversaries in the defense of a career criminal who believes that laws don’t apply to him. They charge DOJ of being politicized, but the DOJ was politized by Trump and has attorney general Bill Barr. It was Trump supporters who chanted “lock her up.”
The cases against Trump are based on substantial evidence which we have seen through the work of the Jan. 6 Committee and Trump’s own recorded words. The evidence has been presented by Republicans who were Trump officials. Republicans in the House are trying to distract by talking about the “Biden Crime Family,” but after countless hearings have yet to produce one shred of evidence. Chuck Grassley has told us they are only trying to lower Biden’s poll numbers with these baseless charges. Mitch McConnell said that it was the DOJ that should deal with the insurrection of Jan. 6. The DOJ is doing its job.
Trump says that the DOJ is not only coming after him, but they will be coming after us next. I have absolutely no fear of that and you should feel the same. That is if you haven’t stolen sensitive government documents, promoted a treasonous insurrection, led a scheme to produce fake electors, or tried to get the Secretary of State of Georgia to overturn an election.
We already know that Trump has committed these crimes.
We hear a constant chorus of rightwing naysayers about the readiness of our military, a military which is being weakened by the action of a Republican Alabama Senator who is preventing military promotions. This is not only the action of one senator, but the failure of Republicans in the Senate to act. Important leadership positions are now being covered by people without full authority to act. They are weakening our military readiness.
Our country’s foundation is the Constitution, a constitution which has never been under such attack. Donald Trump is a threat to our Madisonian democracy that is defined in the words of this foundational document. It is Trump who has told us that it should be set aside. He who promoted the treasonous attack on the Capitol to prevent the implementation of the directives of the Constitution.
If you support Trump and his loyal henchmen, then you cannot in honesty sing the National Anthem or say the Pledge of Allegiance.
You can’t love our country and support this abhorrent man.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.