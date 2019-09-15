The local Fort Augusta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Sunbury, is making an effort to bring awareness of the U.S. Constitution during the week of Sept. 17-23.
We feel it is very important to remind people of this great document which bestowed the rights and freedoms to all people, therefore making our country the best of the best.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: To encourage the study of the historical events that led up to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution as stated in the preamble:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The city of Sunbury has declared Sept. 17-23 to be Constitution Week after approving the following proclamation:
Whereas, the Constitution of these United States was established on September 17, 1878, and secured our commitment to freedom and democracy, a commitment which has guided us through more than two centuries of growth and change; and
Whereas, in 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside September 17 through 23 annually to be dedicated to the observance of Constitution week. The resolution was passed and later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Laws #915 on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower; and
Whereas, it is fitting and proper to recognize this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which commemorate it; and
Whereas, Sept. 17, 2019, marks the two hundred and thirty-second anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of these United States of American by the Constitutional Convention; and
Whereas, we celebrate the Constitution and the people that have made these United States of America the greatest Nation in the world; and
Now therefore, be it resolved, that I, Kurt Karlovich, being Mayor of the City of Sunbury, County of Northumberland, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, on behalf of Sunbury City Council Members and Citizens, do hereby proclaim September 17, 2019, through September 23, 2019, as Constitution Week. I call upon all members of the City of Sunbury and surrounding communities to fly the flag of the United States of America.
Barbara Hoffman wrote this on behalf of the Fort Augusta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.