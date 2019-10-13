“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many... may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” — James Madison
After going to war to gain independence from the British monarchy, our nation’s founding leaders wanted to do everything in their power to prevent the rise of another tyrannical government on American soil. They established three co-equal branches of government with the intent that they remain independent of one another and serve as a system of checks and balances. The goal was to prevent abuse of power by preventing the concentration of too much power in the hands of a single leader.
The founders also had a deep fear of foreign influences on America’s democratic system. This was a key concern at the 1787 Constitutional Convention. They were wise enough to know a newly established nation had to protect its sovereignty. The Constitution, therefore, included several provisions to protect officials from external pressures. These included a requirement that the president is a natural-born citizen to avoid divided national loyalties. In addition, the emoluments clause forbade anyone holding office to accept gifts or titles from other countries. This was considered essential for protecting the country and its leaders against foreign influence.
So, what happens when one branch of government breaches the limits placed on its powers by the Constitution? What happens when their power is not checked, and elected officials resist governmental oversight?
We may be witnessing this very event--what our founding leaders had warned of so many times in their writings and tried with all their might to prevent when establishing our nation’s guiding principles.
Impeachment was incorporated into the Constitution as the ultimate check on excessive concentration of personal power, a means to defend our nation’s sovereignty.
The writers of the Constitution, equally concerned about due process, established procedures to be carried out by Congress. First, the House of Representatives must investigate allegations to determine if wrongdoing has taken place. The Senate must then try the accused — although commitment of crimes is not required for impeachment. Removal from office would only occur if two-thirds of senators voted for conviction.
Why is the impeachment process important?
Article II, Section 4 upholds the rule of law; maintains the necessary checks and balances; safeguards our democratic principles; and ensures that the office of President never rises to the level of tyranny.
Why is impeachment under consideration?
The provisions laid out in 1787 to secure us against foreign influence have been compromised. Our president has repeatedly admitted to negotiating with other nations to obtain damaging information on his political opponents in exchange for influence and aid through the White House. Documentation shows that he and members of his cabinet have participated in communications with other countries for the President’s own political benefit. The law is clear: “It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”
Furthermore, the president calls the constitutionally prescribed investigation of his actions “treasonous.” He has threatened the whistleblower, whose claims have now been substantiated, and whose identity and security are protected by law. His refusal to respect the constitutional limits on his own power, and accept the powers granted to the other branches of government are undermining our democracy.
There is no clause in our Constitution that demands loyalty to a political party or to a political figure, on the contrary. Political conspiracy was a form of tyranny particularly reviled by the writers of the Constitution..
Right now, members of the president’s party are putting their loyalty to the president above their loyalty to the Constitution. And when they placate the president’s dangerous narrative of treason and witch hunts, they undermine our nation’s founding principles and the rule of law.
When sworn into office, our elected officials pledge to uphold the Constitution. The president is not respecting his obligation to wield his power as it is defined in the constitution. Therefore, House representatives must support the impeachment inquiry and investigate the allegations made against the president. It is their duty.
Lana Gulden is the president of Susquehanna Valley Progress. Lynn Palermo, Charles Facka, Dwayne Heisler, Joe DeCristopher, and Douglas Orbaker are members of the board of directors and contributed to this commentary.