I commend Thomas Dahlmann (Letter to the Editor, Nov. 15) for encouraging a reading of the Constitution. I write to note both a serious omission from his commentary, and disagreement with the conclusions he draws.
He asserts that the Constitution reserves to the states rights not therein given to the federal government. He neglects to take note of important language in the 10th Amendment, the source of his assertion. The reservation of rights extends not exclusively to the respective states, but, rather, to the states “or to the people.” Thus, the founders recognized that the people retain certain rights beyond the ability of either the federal or state governments to limit.
He also asserts that Roe v. Wade, despite its nearly 50 years of precedent, was wrongly decided. To reach that conclusion, one must ignore history, which should guide the interpretation of the Constitution. Those who subscribe to the close-minded embrace of “originalism” limit the scope and genius of the Constitution as a flexible document capable of serving beyond the snapshot of time in which it was written.
Historically speaking, the Articles of Confederation, the organizing document preceding the Constitution as amended, focused on and allowed some variation among the original, 13 separate states, but likewise prescribed a fatally weak central, or federal government. That model failed, and was soon replaced with the Constitution including the first 10 amendments, but also recognizing, in time, that additional amendments could follow. Providing the capacity for future amendment should put to rest the rigid belief that the original document got everything right.
Improvements over time include extending voting rights to citizens not owning real estate, former slaves, native Americans, and women; on the other hand, prohibition is an example of an unwise and eventually repealed amendment.
Then, despite the important amendments following the Civil War, finally doing away with the hypocrisy of slavery, states not exclusively in the south continued to find ways to selectively discourage those very voting rights the post Civil War amendments were intended to enshrine. In sum, history shows that the Constitution properly protects rights that the states, left to their own devices, are occasionally eager to trample, and it is precisely those rights which underscore the importance of the reservation of some rights to the people, and as such beyond overreaching government regulation.
Personal rights of association, bodily integrity, and unhindered travel among the states strongly present as allowing minimal state regulation. Roe v. Wade, properly recognized a woman’s right of bodily integrity and choice regarding the decision about whether or not to endure pregnancy full term. Roe was not incorrect with the recognition that such a decision should be an individual’s personal decision informed by her religious beliefs and made with input from her doctor.
The haste shown by some states to rush the passage of state laws to intrude upon that decision reveals the wisdom lost with the politically motivated decision to overrule Roe v. Wade. Contrary to Mr. Dahlmann’s assertion, the decision in Roe was not a mistake in need of correction.
It is not acceptable to “un-recognize” and limit a woman’s personal right to choose, or to allow state law to supersede that decision. Contrary to Mr. Dahlmann’s assertion, the Dobbs decision did take away a constitutional right; taking away a woman’s personal right to choose does not flow from a close reading of the Constitution.
To the contrary, the Dobbs decision did take away a personal right, precisely the kind of right worthy of federal constitutional protection, better recognized as reserved to the people, and Dobbs, rather than Roe, is now a decision in need of correction.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.