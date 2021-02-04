Reflecting on the events of Jan. 6 it should be clear to even the casual observer that the ‘big lie’ by President Trump which began in the wee hours of the day after the 2020 election and culminated on Jan. 6 proved to be the driving force for all the terrible acts on that day.
Every step on that path to destruction was promulgated by the president. I believe that the House of Representatives was fully justified in bringing forward the Article of Impeachment while President Trump was in office and confirming the impeachment prior to his last day. It was also heartening to observe that the verdict vote was the most bipartisan of any impeachment vote in our nation’s history. Now the work is on to the Senate to complete the trial and, if warranted, conviction on the article of impeachment followed by barring the man from ever holding elective or honorific office in service to our nation in the future.
Allow me to offer you one insight as the Senate moves forward. Much ado surrounding the trial relates to the issue most simply stated as, “Is it ‘constitutional’ to hold an impeachment trial once a president has left office?” In fact, Sen. Rand Paul forced a vote by the Senate on this very question. In the final vote, 55 Senators affirmed that the action was constitutional. Sen. Paul proclaimed that because the vote did not receive a 2/3 majority vote that trial conviction was dead-on-arrival in an apparent effort to draw a parallel between that procedural vote and eventual trial verdict. The obvious prejudice and lack of any pledge to be an impartial jury expressed by Sen. Paul notwithstanding, I believe the senator has done a wondrous thing. One of the peculiarities of our Constitution is that in the conduct of affairs of business within each legislative body is the ability for that body to say what is “constitutional” in these affairs. It follows then that by forcing the vote, the Senate has declared that proceeding with the trial is by definition, “constitutional.”
So, it should be a great relief then to all senators to know that the only concern for the trial is considering whether the President is guilty of the high crime he was impeached for by the House of Representatives. The issue of constitutionality should now be off the table. Thank you, Sen. Paul!
Rather than tarnish the upcoming trial, the procedural vote in fact narrowed the focus of the trial to answer only to the question of the impeachment article and has lost the encumbrance of the asked and answered, “constitutional question.” In the same way that any vote carries the weight of the Senate regardless of passage by a single vote or unanimous consent, the vote stating the impeachment trial met the Senate definition for “constitutional” must be respected.
Douglas P. Manning lives in Northumberland.