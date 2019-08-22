My letter to the Editor “Bureaucratic Mess” was published in the Aug. 17 edition.
It is only appropriate that I thank State Sen.Gene Yaw’s staff, the governor’s office, and the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) for their assistance and persistence in resolving my issue of very difficult communications with the Unemployment Compensation Department.
This happened after I directly contacted Sen. Yaw’s staff and the governor’s office. I was contacted by Department of Labor & Industry Legislative Affairs Office and my problem was immediately resolved.
In speaking to L&I it appears they are aware of the problems and are working to fix them.
I guess the takeaway is that it does help to contact your representative in Pennsylvania government.
David Ambrose,
Lewisburg