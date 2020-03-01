When history pops up seemingly out of nowhere, the proper amount of respect must be paid. That is what is happening in Montour County, where the surprise discovery of a log cabin that likely dates back more than two centuries has been delicately and efficiently handled.
Earlier this year, an old bar was tabbed for demolition on Route 54, which runs through Washingtonville borough. When workers were tearing through the property they learned what were thought to be large beams within the structure were part of an entire structure within the building.
The discovery brought work to a halt while borough officials quickly met with the experts on how to handle the building moving forward.
While the provenance is speculative, the structure is unquestionably old, among the oldest in Montour County. Some say it dates back to the 1780s. Frank P. Stroik, a contractor in Kreamer with experience with this type of facility, stressed the preservation of the building.
“Fifty years from now, there might not be any of these left,” he said.
That is why the response in Montour County has been welcome. Reaching out to historic and preservation societies and experts in the field to make sure no missteps are made was the right thing to do. The Valley is filled with historic sites, but no one can know how many more of these unexpected locations are remaining.
Washingtonville officials announced last week the structure will be dismantled beginning Tuesday. The cabin will be taken apart, piece by piece and carefully cataloged before being stored. Eventually, the logs will be moved into storage before the structure is rebuilt at the nearby Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds.
“It will get seen by a lot more people at the fairgrounds than on a back street in Washingtonville,” council President Frank Dombroski said.
Moving forward, for the structure to be a viable attraction for the region, funding will be key to handling the transition. Council members say a full and appropriate restoration will be reliant on grants and donations.
“We have got to do everything we can to save it,” Dombroski said, offering the level of respect a find like this deserves.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.