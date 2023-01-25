Sunbury City officials appear to be making prudent decisions to move the potential development of the former Knight-Celotex property forward — focusing on studies and other preliminary groundwork that will help attract developers and investors while carefully considering whether the proposed purchase of the land remains the best option.
The former Knight-Celotex plant, which manufactured fiberboard, closed its doors in 2008 and the buildings were later razed.
After a fire heavily damaged the former county prison on North Second Street in Sunbury in January 2015, the county commissioners purchased the 21.83-acre property for $2 million with intentions to build a new county prison. A new board of commissioners abandoned the plan in 2016, opting to build the county prison at its current site in Coal Township.
City ownership of former Celotex property became a possibility in December 2021, when state officials secured a $2 million grant to begin restoration.
Since then, the city has been considering buying the land from the county for $1.5 million with the county returning the purchase price to the city using American Rescue Funds grant money, a transaction that would not require the use of local taxpayer money. However, the city would be responsible for funding the remaining balance of $500,000.
“I just want to make sure we don’t spend this money and not do anything with the property,” Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said during a City Council work session on Monday. “We want to be doing what is right for the taxpayers.”
Meanwhile, the city is conducting a traffic signal study at a cost of $125,000, funded with American Rescue grant funds. City Council member Lisa Persing-Martina noted that the study — laying out options for traffic flow and signals for a future entrance to the property — would be necessary regardless if the land is purchased by the city or developer.
“I am in total support of getting this property developed and in support of the economic development of this site,” the mayor said. “My biggest concern is the funding that the city needs to create to purchase the property, and I want to make sure this will not cost taxpayers dollars and is a financially wise decision for the city.”
That is a legitimate concern. Completing some of the preliminary site work that may convince an investor to purchase and build there is one thing. City ownership of the property is another.
As Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, the economic development agency that is assisting Sunbury with the project noted one year ago, there are many routes to success.
“There are a thousand ways that it can turn out,” she said. “It’s a blank canvas.”
The best thing members of the Sunbury City Council can do is continue to make fiscally responsible decisions that will eventually lead to successful investments and development that benefits the city, county and their taxpayers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.