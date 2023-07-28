In response to recent articles about the Regional Engagement Center’s (REC) continued pursuit of a $2 million RACP grant and funding from Selinsgrove’s Rudy Gelnett Trust: In my experience, I’ve never seen such contempt for a nonprofit organization that provides programs for seniors and children trying to find additional monies to support, expand, and sustain those programs.
Having worked in grant giving, nonprofit management, and media for more than 20 years, I want to dispel any notion that those who are speaking out on the issue are being “too personal” or “too emotional.” This is business, at the end of the day. And at the moment, the council of the Selinsgrove Borough is conducting inequitable business with regard to the management of the Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund.
The REC is a fairly “new” nonprofit, having only opened its doors in 2017, with several of those years seeing a worldwide pandemic. Creating sustainable and varied funding streams (which is crucial) requires time and community support. This is true for any start-up or small business, whether it is for profit or not. The number of hoops this council and its finance committee are making the REC jump through in order to gain their support, is unprecedented, and quite frankly, baffling.
Programs at risk, should funding be denied, are an after-school program benefitting more than 140 children throughout the school year and a summer camp program impacting more than 45 children each summer. Those numbers only reflect the children that live within the borough boundaries, and doesn’t include those children living outside of the borough, or the number of seniors and families benefiting from its other programs and food bank. In addition to being imprudent, the finance committee’s narrow viewpoint that these possibilities should only be funded and given to individuals who reside within the borough boundaries is unethical and impacts some of our community’s most vulnerable families. There are many citizens and children from surrounding municipalities who work, learn, and play within the Selinsgrove School District and beyond, that could and already do benefit from these programs as well.
Despite the persistent efforts of The Daily Item to portray a narrative that the REC was the reasoning behind the decision for three council members to resign earlier this year (myself included), I can say personally, that I was never asked by the newspaper, current or new councilpersons, or borough staff as to why I stepped down after 6 years of service. I can, however, confirm that the strife the REC has been receiving over financial support from the borough’s Trust Fund was one of many instances where my arguments on why a private trust shouldn’t be managed by a public entity like a borough council, have been validated and strengthened. There have been numerous attempts to collaborate with a nearby community foundation to support the administration of the Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund, but none have been successful.
This is a sensible solution, if only to relieve the already overburdened municipal personnel of additional administrative tasks that are required to manage a year-round grant process. The current finance chair and committee have made little to no attempt to address these requests, which have been met with swift denials and excuses.
I firmly feel that irresponsible reporting from this community newspaper on the topic and weak leadership at the council level are to blame to a considerable extent if Selinsgrove loses its sole community center (either geographically or as a result of a lack of financial support).
A yearly summer camp, an after-school program, a food bank, senior health and wellness initiatives, and a friendly communal space that is available to all are at risk from decisions that are currently being made.
The next meeting of the Selinsgrove Borough Council is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. and I highly encourage area residents to attend.
Sara Lauver lives in Selinsgrove.