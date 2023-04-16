When something is as potentially game-changing as the proposed Encina plastics recycling plant, perhaps the most important thing is honest communication, especially communication early in the process.
The group has already been blunted by Point Township officials who rejected Encina’s request to build an 80-foot high factory, 30 feet more than the township’s ordinance allows. Encina officials said they would revisit the plans.
While Encina is deep into the permitting and planning phase of the circular recycling plant estimated to cost $1.1 billion and sit adjacent to the Susquehanna River, a shovel has yet to be put into the ground.
That is why it was important to see the crowd at last week’s public meeting regarding the project. Hosted by a group calling itself Save Our Susquehanna, the grassroots organization made up of area residents and stakeholders, the meeting was designed to learn more about the plant, and the processes that go into the vaporization of end-of-life plastics.
The meeting was attended by both opponents and proponents of the plant.
Both sides are eager to learn more and fortunately, they have been involved on the ground floor of the process since the jump.
There is nothing more frustrating than watching a community attempt to build roadblocks after the process has been ongoing for months or even years when tens of millions of dollars have been spent in some cases before someone notices something and starts bickering.
That isn’t the case here. The community has been vocal, both for and against, since the beginning.
People want to know more about the process and how this “first of its kind” project is going to work and its potential impact, short- and long-term on the area and the Susquehanna River. People want to know how many jobs are coming and what those jobs will pay?
Some of those answers have emerged. Some haven’t.
Right now, it is important to keep the dialogue open to ensure everyone — those who want to see this project come and the potential economic boost that can come with it, and those who want no part of this plan — have all of the information they need.
There is no such thing as too much information in something as big as this Encina project.
