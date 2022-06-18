Congratulations to the 41 area graduates of the Luzerne County Community College who earned science-related diplomas. Thirty of those graduates live in Northumberland County; seven are residents of Montour County; two reside in Union County, and Lycoming and Snyder counties each have one graduate.
The only graduate from Snyder County is from Selinsgrove and it points out the pressing need for a local area community college here to serve the continuing educational needs of the financially limited students living at home in Juniata, Snyder and Union counties, especially those who live in rural areas.
To adequately serve the financial needs of these students, an area community college should be tuition-free and free public transportation should also be available for them. The missing element here is dedicated leadership and caring community support for those who have so much less financial ability to pay for their continuing education.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove