When we hear the numbers 20 20, many of us think of vision. The year 2020 has been an eye-opener for all of us. COVID-19 has challenged and placed restrictions on so many events sponsored by charitable organizations in our community. These organizations make it their heartfelt mission to help those in need. The YMCA Annual Coat Drive was no exception. The incredible YMCA staff, volunteers and supporters came together to make this coat drive a success again this year.
We are grateful for the YMCA staff and volunteers. They collect/donate gently worn and new coats every year. They work long hours to set up and distribute the coats and accessories during this three day event. We are also blessed by the community support of the YMCA.
A group of very talented ladies spend all year turning skeins of yarn into beautiful scarfs, hats, gloves and headbands. These accessory items are appreciated by all. The financial donations the YMCA receives allows the funds to purchase extra coats and accessories. Steininger’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning did not hesitate to properly clean all the donated coats. They have been one of many angels that help the YMCA with the coat drive year after year.
On Thanksgiving Day, we will be sharing a meal with friends and family. It is a time to count our blessings and be thankful for the people in our lives and in our community. The YMCA staff, volunteers, and supporters are a blessing to this Valley. Thank you for the love and warmth you spread across our community year after year.
Steve, Amy, Stephen & Michael Gresh,
Middleburg