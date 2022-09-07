I feel the need to respond to Robert Beard’s latest letter to the editor (Aug. 9). He seems to think that people who are against forgiving college loans only read the “right wing press” and are “feeble minded.” I for one read a wide range of media sources. I have never, however, read Breitbart news and my TV isn’t stuck on Fox News.
As for “feeble minded,” I have a bachelor’s and master’s degrees and 60 credits beyond that.
My wife has two bachelor’s and two master’s. She is democrat and I am republican, but we both agree that this loan forgiveness is a fiasco just setting the country up for more inflation and raises future costs of college.
I do take exception to a giveaway program that relieves a person from fulfilling a contractual obligation that they signed for. This giveaway does nothing to solve the costs of college. One of the biggest proponents of college loan forgiveness is Elizabeth Warren, who was paid $400,000 to teach two college courses!
I remember a Democrat president asking, “ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” Now what I hear is “where’s mine” and “what’s in it for me?”
Mr. Beard, if you want to feel good about giving, why don’t you use your money to start a scholarship fund?
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam