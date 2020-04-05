The coronovirus problem can create a sense of fear and anger that is worse than the virus itself.
As a combat veteran and Air Force pilot I have faced danger and challenges. Maybe because I was younger and more naive I dealt with it with the lack of fear of a youthful person.
Of late, my wife and I have self isolated at the recommendation of national authorities and because it was the right thing to do. Today, however, we went to the grocery store and stopped to pick up a pizza. At the grocery store we saw an irate driver beeping and hollering at another driver turning into the parking lot. I saw what she did and it was not offensive. At the pizza vendor in Lewisburg I was confronted by a very angry person who was offended that I tried to “get in front of him” to pay for my ordered pizza. He was irate and out-of-control and I would guess so because of the current “crisis.”
We are currently challenged to do things that are contrary to our normal way of life, but to get scared or out-of-control over petty things is scary in itself. Both of these people need to step back and breathe as do many in today’s health challenge. We need to get control of our emotions for the short period of time we are confined to our personal spaces and treat others with respect and kindness.
Lt. Col. Kenneth Johnson, USAF (Ret),
Milton