The first round of coronavirus relief funds were supposed to go to small businesses and low-income citizens. But most went to large corporations.
Now, after getting caught, the White House is asking the corporations to “please give back the money.” Like that is going to happen (I know a few responsible ones did).
Now comes the second relief funding. The House on April 23 adopted a resolution (HR 938) that would create a special committee armed with subpoena power to oversee the administration’s distribution of relief funding. It sounds like a heck of a good thing compared to what has been happening.
But guess what! It was voted down by Trump legislators like Fred Keller and Dan Meuser (not Republicans who care for this country). It does not seem to matter to them who the money goes to as long as they make Trump happy. They are supposed to be there for us! They believe if they go against Trump his supporters will dump them. With this total disregard for the people, they may get dumped anyway.
William Herrold,
Northumberland