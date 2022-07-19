What is happening in our country? We are seeing and reading, practically on a daily basis, the erosion or the destruction of our rights and freedoms, guaranteed by our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence. Why any veteran would condone or not want to see anyone who participated in what took place on Jan. 6, be punished, is beyond comprehension. Never before, never again!
Our previous president attempted to regain his rule with his lies, our court system and instigating an insurrection of our government that was determined by the people’s vote. People were killed, injured and our Capitol building was vandalized.
In the last 50 years of the right to have an abortion, twice, the Supreme Court of the United States has made it legal. Six men and women overturned that right. We can argue until we are blue in the face as to when it is a life or not; but, that doesn’t alter the fact that an abortion should be left to the woman, for whatever reason, and there are many of them.
But, I would argue this: No man has the right to tell a woman what she can do with her own body! That is a decision she makes, determined only by her, her doctor and her god. If she determines she wants an abortion, she should get one. If she determines she doesn’t want an abortion then she doesn’t get one....period!
One party has changed in our country for one word: Control. There doesn’t appear to be the unity and the compromise that once occurred in the governing bodies of our country. Two of that party’s presidents were not elected by the majority of the people’s vote. One of them, with his lies, put our country into the longest war in our history that accomplished nothing except the cost, deaths and harm to our military men and women. The other one, with his lies, instigated the cost, deaths, harm to our own people and vandalization of our Capitol. And this one might possibly become our next president! Why?
The SCOTUS no longer interprets our established laws. Now it is using our freedoms and rights to control what 300 million people should be able to do to live their lives.
Do we want a democracy where the majority of the people have meaning or do we want one person and one minority group to control us? It’s up to us!
Ronald Baker,
Lewisburg