The Milton School Board approved the closing and sale of the Montandon Elementary School anticipating cost savings. The majority of the citizens opposed the closing.
Students from Montandon are now attending school at Baugher Elementary in Milton. The additional students at Baugher has intensifed a traffic congestion problem that is prone to accidents.
The only access to the school is from Broadway to Elementary School Road, one way in and out.
Broadway is a main artery to east- and westbound interstate 80 and Route 147, and contributing to traffic congestion is the Sunoco Mini Mart adjacent to Broadway and Elementary School Road and Boiardi Lane. Vehicles passing illegally on the right and left side berm on Broadway are a frequent occurrence during school opening and closing.
For the safety of students and drivers, the Milton School Board should consider paying a school crossing guard or in conjunction with township supervisors ask PennDOT to conduct a study to determine if a flashing light, school zone, lower speed limit signal can be installed.
In either case, the Milton School District will pay the expense.
This expense is minuscule compared to the Milton School Board’s projected spending, $12 million dollars for athletic field renovations and physical wellness. Three new fields, new lights, bleachers, locker rooms and a wrestling room.
The majority of citizens disapprove of this expense.
William Albertson,
Milton