In Blandina Lecce’s recent My Turn (Dec. 9) she offers a harsh critique of supporters of Joe Biden. Complaining that Democrat-leaning media pundits too often chastise President Trump supporters and that those who voted for Biden tolerate the “burning and looting of businesses,” she offers a piece of advice: Don’t lecture people who voted for Trump.
In her admonishment of Biden voters, she reiterates Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud and condemns reporters for what she perceives to be a dishonest portrayal of President Trump. It’s clear that the opinions of those who challenge her perceptions are not welcome. And, as much as the article enthusiastically endorses the president, it equally demonstrates the pernicious effects of news silos on our collective conscience.
Lecce’s main crux, that Biden voters should stop lecturing Trump voters, is particularly fascinating. To her point, some Democrats can be sanctimonious and condescending in their public statements. But I wonder, what is the difference between a lecture and a conversation when it takes place on the newspaper’s opinion page? What makes her piece any different than that of any other pundit on the news? Why is her article not a lecture?
It may be that lecturing is equivalent to condescension, which reveals a commonly held, and perhaps accurate, sense that her voice will be discounted or left unheard. If understood in this way, I want to heed her advice, refrain from lecturing, and urge others to do so as well. But, instead of thinking about opinions as lectures, it’s more important that we collectively understand the opinion page as an ongoing conversation characterized by disagreement and rebuttal. Although it may seem trivial to dispute the use of a single word in her piece, to entirely write-off others’ opinions as “lectures” and therefore undeserving of attention is contradictory to her support of free speech anti-intellectual in the most profound way.
Ultimately, the way we think about and frame argument plays an enormous role in how we perceive others. Just because someone disagrees with you does not mean that they think less of you or pass judgment. Consequently, I hope Ms. Lecce reexamines her representation of discourse and rethinks her piece, which is fundamentally a series of factually inaccurate claims based on evidence from the same kind of late-night punditry she criticizes.
Jacob Feuerstein is the Opinions Editor of The Bucknellian. He lives in Lewisburg.