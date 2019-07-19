This is in response to Ken Young’s letter, “Inconvenient Truth” of July 9.
President Trump’s July 4 speech was not political as Democrats predicted. July 4 is a celebration of our independence. It is not a show of our military strength. All nations are aware of our premier military, the dedication of the men and women who serve.
The border crisis was a presidential hoax. The short-term goal should be addressing the humanitarian crisis. Trump and Congress have no clue for long-term solutions. Trump has made a complete mess of the border crisis.
Foreign leaders are talking to Trump as never before. The United Kingdom’s ambassador to the U.S. said in private what our allies are thinking: Trump and his White House are dysfunctional, unpredictable, clumsy and inept.
Trump’s progress in favorable trade deals included $28 billion for farmers who did not want a handout. They want free trade. Trump’s tariffs defy logic.
More money from N.A.T.O. member nations. Great achievement.
Got Mexico to administer their side of the border. They are helping the U.S., soon they will pay for an obsolete wall.
Trump refuses to release tax returns. He could do prison time for tax fraud.
Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election. Not true. The FBI, CIA, and all intelligent agencies disagree. Special prosecutor Mueller investigation was a nothing burger. Facts will reveal it is a double whopper.
God bless the U.S. and the right to seek the truth. The true facts are difficult considering Trump has lied 10,000 times since taking office.
William Albertson,
Milton