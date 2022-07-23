I greatly appreciated Bill Bowman’s column in the Sunday Item (July 17). Principally, because Bill reminded us that our opinions are just that. He also clarified the guidelines followed for opinion letters.
Among our civil liberties is the liberty to be civil. Look! Half of us belong to one political party, half to another. Some of us follow one religion, some another, and some are atheists. Some believe it is a woman’s right to determine the destiny of her body, others believe abortion is murder. Some express the right to bear arms, others think that guns are the worst thing since poison ivy. And the list goes on.
There seems to be such hatred today in the U.S., and it is expressed freely in many opinion. Let us remember each of us have the right to convey our opinions, that they are all “American” opinions, and that we can still love each other.
Harold Lerch,
Middleburg