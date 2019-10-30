Cookin’ Men has quickly evolved into one of the can’t-miss events on the Valley calendar for a variety of reasons, but none more so than what the event supports.
Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual breast cancer awareness event, Cookin’ Men raised a record $51,000 last week to support the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. It was the ninth year of the event and the popular gathering is approaching $300,000 in total donations in a decade.
The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health at Evangelical Community Hospital features a comprehensive, multidisciplinary breast care center, which offers “a full spectrum of clinical and support services, from screening and diagnosis to treatment and counseling, all housed in one location.” The money raised at Cookin’ Men will help provide financial assistance “to women in the area who are un- or under-insured and need breast cancer screenings.”
Cookin’ Men has emerged as one of the highest-profile breast cancer awareness events in the region. The 2019 event was another huge success. More than 500 people lined the parking lot of Mifflinburg’s Rusty Rail to taste more than two dozen delectable treats from 26 male chefs or teams.
This year’s event sold out in 12 hours.
“It’s amazing how explosive this night has grown over the years,” Evangelical Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker said. “When it began nine years ago, 100 people showed up. Now, we have to limit the number of guests we can accommodate.
“It is something that really resonates with a lot of people, so their fundraising support is helpful. And it is just a fun event. What else are you doing on a Thursday night? You can come out, sample good food and enjoy good company.”
This week, The Daily Item wrapped up another comprehensive view of breast cancer, as we do each October. Anchored by Features Editor John Zaktansky, The Daily Item looked at advances in breast cancer treatment, tips on how to stay positive after a diagnosis — both emotionally and physically — support from friends and family, how to bounce back and recover, and more. All this content can be found at dailyitem.com
It’s something we do as a reminder to stay vigilant, offer support, and tell stories of people you know who have been through or are going through the battle with cancer.
Most of us living in the Valley have been impacted by cancer in some way. Cookin’ Men, and other events like it, offer a brief respite from the fight, with the understanding that the battle continues every day.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.