COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) is the third leading cause of death and the second leading cause of disability in the US.
30 million people in the US are living with COPD and in Pennsylvania there are 694,000 who have COPD.
The official color for COPD is Orange. The theme this year is “Your Lungs for Life.”
Wear Orange the month of November to support our fight against COPD.
World COPD Day is Nov. 16, 2022 to honor those that have COPD and those that lost their battle with COPD.
Each November it is Proclamation season. Where I contact the governor and ask him to sign and announces November is COPD Awareness Month.
Pulmonary Rehab is important for every person diagnosed with COPD. It helps them to learn about the illness, what causes execrabations and how to cope and live with COPD. Gives those of us better Quality of Life.
Having COPD is a life-changing event. I not only speak and spread awareness for myself but all the others who are affected by COPD.
Research, Education and Awareness are essential for COPD.
Get involved, support and join forces with the COPD Foundation and start to learn to breathe again!
Always Keep hope in your heart!
Tina Moyer,
Middleburg
COPD Foundation
State Advocacy Captain of Middleburg, Pennsylvania