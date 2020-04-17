Well, it was inevitable. As anyone who studies business knows, the classic industry “boom and bust” life cycle occurs when an industry continually raises its prices when a revenue source is readily available, only to come crashing down when the revenue source dries up. The result is a sudden collapse of the industry, with financially strong corporations within the industry downsizing while weaker corporations either consolidate or simply go out of business. Examples include the oil/gas, pharmaceutical and tech industries.
Such is the case with the academic industry. For decades, universities have been raising prices to take advantage of the readily available student loan money provided by the taxpayers. Eventually, tuition became so high that attending college became unaffordable for most high school graduates, resulting in a steady decline in student enrollment as high school graduates simply stopped going to college. This enrollment decrease marked the end of the readily available revenue.
Then the coronavirus hit. As reported in published reports earlier this month, this virus severely disrupted the academic industry business model, a model that is based on the revenue associated with housing, feeding, and entertaining students in a campus environment as part of their education. But because of the virus, universities have had to move students off-campus and transition to online teaching. This move means universities are having to refund students for the monies they paid for room and board, as well as facilities charges for attending university sporting events or using university athletic facilities. According to the article, these refunds could accumulate to $100 million, causing universities to dip into their savings accounts, referred to as endowments, to pay for the campus infrastructure, administrative overhead, and executive bonuses.
To add to this “perfect storm,” the report notes that the countrywide business shutdown associated with the virus could cause an economic slowdown that will last into fall, thereby accelerating the decline in student enrollment as more and more students are unable to afford the overpriced universities.
The outcome of this huge reduction in revenue will be the “bust” part of a business “boom and bust” cycle. Specifically, this means the academic industry will have to do what any other industry does when revenue decreases: Downsize and consolidate.
Downsizing will involve a halt to construction projects for enhancing the campus, freezing or reducing salaries for employees, including executives, and even laying off non-essential personnel, such as those associated with the housing and entertaining of students. Even excess professors will be laid off if the university declares “exigency,” a legal term that voids the “guaranteed job for life” clause in professors’ contracts.
Consolidation will involve merging with other universities to reduce redundant personnel like executives, payroll and HR, and perhaps selling non-essential assets.
Of course, it’s possible that our government will provide a taxpayer-funded financial bailout of the academic industry, a now-common approach used by the government to save industries, such as the airline, banking and automotive industries, who overextended themselves in their quest for profits. In fact, this has already happened for the academic industry; the recently approved federal stimulus package includes $14 billion to bail out the industry. Of course, university presidents, many who collect million-dollar salaries, are calling this amount “woefully inadequate.”
The bottom line is the academic industry is going through the same “boom and bust” business cycle that many other industries have gone through, particularly ones that become complacent during the time when revenue is readily available. But, just like these industries, the end result has always been a smaller, more dollar-conscious industry that, as long as it remembers the lessons learned from the “bust” cycle, will be well-positioned to survive well into the future.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.