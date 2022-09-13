The return of several popular inmate programs suspended during COVID marks a positive step forward for the Northumberland County Jail.
Last week, new warden Tim Reisinger told members of the county’s prison board that rehabilitative programs halted during the early stages of COVID-19 are returning. Some have been shut down for more than two and half years, dating back to the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
“We were authorized to do it earlier, but people weren’t willing to come in until now,” said Reisinger. “People feel more comfortable coming in now.”
According to Reisinger, the program inmates wanted to return the most was the re-entry program. That outreach is designed to help returning citizens successfully re-enter society following their incarceration.
Other popular programs returning to the Coal Township facility that has has about 190 inmates, include anger management classes, a barbershop, meetings for recovering alcoholics and addicts. Reisinger said he has plans to create additional outreach programs including parenting and religious outlets.
How popular are these programs? The warden said lists to get into them filled up within minutes. County President Judge Charles Saylor said inmates are getting on the list for the re-entry program without a court order.
The return of these popular programs marks another step forward for the facility and other correctional centers.
Too many people view federal penitentiaries, state prisons and county jails simply as holding places. From 30,000 feet, that is what these facilities are designed to do. Put the “bad guys” away for a specific time based on their crime, shut the doors and open them at the end of the sentence.
But, at their core, the best are correctional facilities designed to correct behavior. Shutting the doors behind someone defeats part of the purpose of the punishment and in some regard wastes taxpayers’ money.
These facilities need to be more than punitive; they must continue to be rehabilitative. That means opportunities to teach and learn job skills — including soft skills — helping those struggling with addictive behaviors and other outreaches. Reisinger’s idea of parenting classes feels like a home run since so many problems are borne out of domestic issues.
Operating a correctional facility is never an easy job. But making sure those justly serving sentences use their time to improve themselves — and their families and communities in the future — is imperative.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.