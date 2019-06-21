Did you know that when a legislative seat becomes vacant in Pennsylvania, a special election will be held to fill that vacancy? The 85th Legislative District must hold a special election to fill the vacant seat left by Representative Fred Keller. Both parties held a conference in which conferees chose the candidate they want to fill the vacancy (notice that I said they choose, not the public). The Republican conference consisted of nine members from Union County and eight from Snyder County. These 17 individuals chose who will be on the ballot for the so-called special election on Aug. 20.
There were four individuals who expressed interest and entered their names into the hat for the Republican Party. All four were provided the names of the conferees whom they could call before the conference to outline their platform and answer any questions they may have personally. My first round of phone calls resulted in no answers, so I left a message on their answering device or voicemail. Then I sent emails to each uncontacted conferee introducing myself as a candidate and outlined my platform. This only resulted in a couple of responses informing me that they have already decided on who they were voting for. I made the second round of phone calls and was a little more successful in making contact, but the results were the same. They already knew who they were voting for. Was this thing rigged or what?
The night of the conference for the Republican Party was a real eye-opener. They opened the conference by accepting motions from the conferees for the candidates being considered. Two individuals received motions and seconds immediately, but the other two were completely bypassed and the motion process was closed. When I took a closer look at the conferees it was clear that if you weren’t part of the inner circle you would never stand a chance. How can you have nine out of 17 conferees be unbiased when there is a close association to the candidate of choice and one conferee is a relative. The conferee who is related should have recused himself. Because he did not recuse, the whole conference should be nullified. This conference had corruption written all over it.
The Pennsylvania Constitution preamble opens with “We the People….,” that means all of us, not a select few. The special election on Aug. 20 is not an election at all but a ratification. Nine individuals out of 17 decided who the candidate of choice is. You only get to choose which party takes the seat. The individual that fills the seat was predetermined and you get to ratify that decision.
I think you are much more intelligent than what these conferees give you credit for. Go to the polls on Aug. 20 and exercise your right to choose an individual to be your representative, not who someone else chose for you. Don’t put a check mark in the box for either candidate. Instead, click on write-in and enter the name of the individual that you want to be your representative.
My platform is clear. I am pro-life; I want to eliminate property taxes; I want to co-sponsor the resolution that is in support of Article V of the United States Constitution; I want to abolish lobbying and curtail special interest legislation and I want to enhance our public education system. If you agree with me then select the option “Write-In” and type in my name, “Clair Moyer.” Show them we will not tolerate such corruption.
Clair Moyer lives in Lewisburg. He was one of four Republican candidates to replace Fred Keller in the upcoming Special Election.