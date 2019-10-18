As a young man, more than half a century ago, I thought the “misuse of public power for private gain”, or simply put, corruption was the exception to the rule for government behavior in American politics. Chalk it up to nativity, incredulity that someone in public service would be so crass, or my idealistic view of our government; I just was unaware. Nor did I ask the right questions. Like how is it that normal people with political party support, got into office as middle-class Americans, and got out of office rich? Like why did I not reflect on the common expression “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know”? Like, why are populations living near national/state seats of government wealthier than those in hinterlands?
With time I occasionally saw/heard examples of corruption. Whispers of machine politics run by big-city bosses. Rumors of buying votes in mountainous coal regions. A president sponsored “dirty tricks” squad. I was told about a wealthy illegal alien paying a congressional leader thousands of dollars to get a so-called “private bill” through Congress for citizenship. A company I knew got caught making campaign donations to get a big design contract. In travels in Eastern Europe I heard about payoffs to American embassy workers just to get travel visas to America. I still behaved like the monkey that hears no evil, sees no evil and does no evil, comfortable in the cocoon of my own career.
Fast forward to the present century. The blinders were ripped off my eyes by the revelation of blatantly overt pay to play politics. Only “donors” got to talk to politicians. Voters got short shrift until election season. The corrupt spoils of political victory, power and money, becoame so prized that rival politicians forgot public service motivations and went to a war of words, divide and conquer strategies through identity politics and legal maneuvering to try to win; deep-pocket donors shoveled money into the fight to enable their causes. The denizens of the swamp, elected, appointed and career bureaucrats, all had more than a lot to lose if their corrupt ecosystem, with all its riches, was dried up.
I don’t think my view is all that different from typical conservative voters. We are sick and tired of swamp corruption and voted in a new nonpolitician president who did not conform to the long-established norms of political behavior that conservative Americans had come to distrust/despise. But the swamp has an invisible center that is administered by law enforcement and intelligence officers. The fence shielding the dark center consists of secrecy laws and regulations and surveillance methods designed to keep us safe from malevolent foreign enemies. Our public employees, the officers behind the safety fence, have twisted the well-intentioned intelligence methods against our president and cleverly used the secrecy laws to his detriment.
They have spied on him and his supporters and have tried to secretly drum up foreign influence allegations that have been proven false after a multimillion-dollar investigation. They are hiding behind other obscure intelligence agent whistleblower laws to leak secret information. They are using secret Congressional hearings to fuel speculation of presidential misdeeds bucked up with out of context leaks. My view is that all this “secret” activity will have no influence on the American voters who are being barraged with sinister-sounding politically motivated propaganda from behind the fence. It is ironic that the masthead of a prominent newspaper is “democracy dies in darkness” and that the same newspaper is sympathetic to the deep state/swamp who is trying to keep the American body politic in the dark. Well, my friends and I kind of like democracy and we don’t believe everything we read.
Ken Young lives in Paxinos.