I appreciate the points Mr. Elser (Letter to the Editor, July 31) and Mr. Fischer (My Turn, Aug. 3) made in their letters referring to my letter about selling oil to China from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), which incidentally I read about in the Congressional Record, a notorious right-wing journal.
It does not matter where truthful stories come from. I do not dispute their accuracies but they were not the point of my letter. Now that we have sold more than 6 million barrels to them I again wonder why we are doing so, since the level in the SPR is now quite low.
The word “strategic” to me has the meaning that it is important, so why are we selling oil to our greatest enemy? China has not played fair with anyone since joining the World Trade Organization, flouting its rules, demanding our companies give it vital information about our manufacturing, restricting our businesses from selling there and making it clear they have no intention of doing otherwise. The administration and Congress should have altered the oil law back to what it was in 2015 disallowing sales, but many objected to doing so; it would be interesting to know the reason.
Numerous Americans and American companies are complicit with China in many forms such as buying strategic material sites around the world, often involving bribes to foreign government officials to the detriment of citizens. Major internet companies have aided China in producing systems which place every person there under close surveillance, reminiscent of “1984.” And all these people are closely involved with a country which has not only imprisoned over a million ethnic Uyghurs but also murders them and members of religious groups, using them as unwilling organ donors in a lucrative business. It even built a crematorium to quickly dispose of the dead.
Several smuggled reports detailing these tortures, murders and harvesting of organs are widely available so they are not secret. It is the same activity widely condemned after some American companies were found to have done business with the Nazis. Individuals now doing business with China know about these crimes, but what are a few thousand murders when billions of dollars have already been made in business deals and there’s more to come?
There are also threats from Chinese activities here, with the Department of Justice announcing many financial and criminal activities that would take pages to elucidate. State-sponsored recruitment programs, including one known as the Thousand Talents Program that target overseas Chinese, have drawn scrutiny from Washington. In fact, according to Chinese state media reports more than 7,000 “high-end professionals,” have participated in Thousand Talents including experts in high-technology industries such as artificial intelligence, biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biochemistry, and used them for all types of espionage.
Here are a few cases: You Xiaorong was sentenced to 14 years in prison, convicted of economic espionage, possession of stolen trade secrets and wire fraud after trying to set up a Chinese company that would manufacture products based on stolen American technology. A Swiss-based Chinese scientist was convicted for his role in a $10 billion scheme to steal cancer medications from his employer and rebrand them under his own biomedical company. Wang Shujun, a naturalized U.S. citizen, and four other men have been charged in a plot to spy on dissidents in the United States on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security, including human rights leaders, Uyghur and Tibetan activists, pro-democracy advocates, and activists for Taiwanese independence. Wang used his position and influence to spy on the N.Y. Chinese diaspora and covertly fed information back to Chinese intelligence so that it could be used in the CCP’s ongoing campaigns of targeting individuals and groups that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) deemed subversive.
Another case brought to light a plot to intimidate and attack a U.S. Army veteran running for Congress. As the CCP intentionally targets people of Chinese heritage living abroad to aid in illicit activity, the administration had continued a program called the China Initiative until Biden caved in to pressure from the usual groups calling the program racist. I hope, though, he just changed its name but not its purpose.
These are only some of the reasons I object to our government doing business with China.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.