Fred Keller just doesn’t get it. The worst part about this is that he doesn’t want to get it. He chooses ignorance over creating any conflict with his rigidly held “conservative” political ideology. He is more concerned by holding to his sometimes irrational view of what conservatism means.
He doesn’t want to understand that we have less than a decade to get our act together to ameliorate the worst effects of climate change which was spelled out in both the reports of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) and the fourth National Climate Report, a product of the Trump administration. Something that when I last talked to Keller he didn’t know existed. Allowing the Keystone Pipeline and gas leasing to continue only perpetuates our oil and gas dependency and threatens the future of my grandchildren.
Jobs may be lost on the Keystone Pipeline but our conversion of clean energy and greater energy efficiency will create countless new jobs.
Today there are, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 145,000 employed in the gas and oil industry while there are 2.2 million employed in clean energy production and energy efficiency jobs. President Biden is doing what he promised to do about the climate crisis. Keller doesn’t seem to accept that his candidate didn’t win.
My conclusion that Fred Keller just doesn’t want to “get-it” comes from an extended conversation I had in his Mifflinburg office a few years ago. He told me he “did his homework” on climate change because he had read the EPA and NOAA websites on climate change. When I informed him that the Trump administration had eliminated the critical information on the climate crisis, he did not accept that fact and kept repeating that he “did his homework.” He was satisfied with a very insufficient level of knowledge.
He doesn’t get it that with a climate crisis the costs will be immensely higher in money and the destruction brought about by forest fires, floods, droughts, wind and soil erosion than the costs of transitioning to clean energy and efficiency.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg