I could not agree more with Joe DeCristopher’s letter to the editor on Aug. 5.
More importantly is the issue that MAGAs are dragging the rest of us in America and the rest of the world down into peril with them. I do not appreciate that.
A letter by Dr. Karissa Nieoff was published that same day on the same page which dealt with hazing prevention. Appropriately and ironically the letters had some things in common.
I have noticed that former President Donald Trump’s supporters often act like they are having fun. I have been sort of perplexed. They are seen smiling, joking, laughing and actually dancing around.
Trump’s words surely did, and do not sound light-hearted or fun-like. Their behaviors did not seem to match. On TV I saw one guy who was present at the Capitol on Jan 6. He actually said, “We were just hanging out having fun.” When the aggression started he said, “I was dazed.”
Dr. Nieoff wrote, regarding hazing, “What seems like innocent fun at first ... can sometimes spiral out of control and can lead to loss of jobs for coaches, shattered lives (and deaths) for students, shattered lives for parents and shame for the community at large.” MAGAs are out of control as well, with the same results. They have gone too far.
A second thing I’ve noticed is that MAGAs at Trump rallies remind me of sports fans at big games. They both are often decked out in team regalia — hats, shirts, flags, banners, etc. Guess who gets the profits from all that? They both almost maniacally cheer their team/candidate on, wanting to win no matter the cost. Sometimes sports fans get out of control, causing destruction of arenas, stampedes and hurt people.
The health and future of America and the world are not a game! It is time to get real!
After out-of-control actions occur Dr. Nieoff states, “people are shocked, distraught, disappointed, discouraged and downright angry and progress (over stopping) hazing seems limited at best.” I have had these feelings about politics ever since Trump first came onto the political stage. We have allowed things to get too dangerous!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg