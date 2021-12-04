The countdown clock has started.
A significant portion of what started as a vision about 50 years ago, advanced to an active, state-funded project eight years ago and broke ground five years ago, is now just months from completion.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation said this month that the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project — the highway that will eventually bypass the Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf — will open to traffic in the fall of 2022.
Design work and land acquisition is in full swing for the southern segment that will connect to Routes 11-15 just north of Selinsgrove.
The nearly-finished northern section extends from a new highway cloverleaf just south of Winfield, across a new 4,545-foot bridge that stands nearly 200 feet above the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, to connections with Route 147 and Interstate 180 in Northumberland County.
The opening of this segment of the bypass will be worthy of celebration in the borough of Northumberland. That’s because most of the heavy north-south truck traffic that has been rumbling along Route 11 and Duke Street in Northumberland for decades will divert to the new highway linking Routes 11-15 to the south and Route 147, Interstates 180 and 80 and other points to the north.
The fall 2022 opening of the northern section will mark a towering achievement for all of the visionaries, designers, engineers, construction firms and crews who built it.
Barbara Hoehne, a project manager for STV, a planning, engineering, architectural, environmental and construction management firm that has been working with PennDOT on the project for the past 25 years and was selected to lead the final design for the northern section, said the design and construction of the river bridge involved a complex set of factors.
“During the design phase, we had to consider several constructability concerns regarding this bridge,” she said as part of a company-generated news article on this project. “Because this project is on a new alignment and runs through a rural area, the design needed to accommodate ways to transport construction materials to the site. But the project’s greatest challenge regarding its constructability is the fact that it’s a very tall structure, rising about 180 feet over the river.”
She noted that because the bridge is tall and located near the Penn Valley Airport near Selinsgrove, her firm had to consult with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the placement of pilot warning lights on the structure.
Back on the ground in Northumberland, residents can now look forward to the day when they no longer must contend with a constant parade of trucks rolling up and down Duke Street, simply traveling along the most direct and level route between points to the north and south.
Having witnessed the heavy traffic, the constant noise and dirt, many of the accidents and crashes, especially those that claimed lives, we look forward to joining the residents of Northumberland, as well as the state Department of Transportation and their construction partners this next fall in what will be a well-deserved celebration.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.