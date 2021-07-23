I read with both bemusement and amusement the reaction of Trey Casimir (Letter to the Editor, July 10) to a recent letter I had published.
He uses the word is many times in his response and that’s where his comprehension deficiency is most obvious. I did not in any way say there was no racism. I said there was legislation against the sort of rampant racism he and his armchair progressives bemoan but actually help foment constantly. There’s no offense intended in quoting Martin Luther King and I wasn’t parroting him as he intimated.
Dr. King, in my mind, was a heroic figure who should be emulated by all in both his thoughts and deeds and if Casimir doesn’t agree that’s his right, but it seems counter-productive. Dr. King would be less than pleased to see his movement bogged down in hundreds of years of blaming others rather than working to make things better.
By saying I, as a white man, have no right to feel this way and to think blaming people today for events of hundreds of years ago is an affront not to me but to those he’s supposedly rescuing as the knight in shining armor. As far as criticizing me for pointing out LeBron James makes hundreds of millions off the back of oppressed children and women to sell sneakers is quite laughable as well.
Trey, I think you say and write many of the things you do because you feel better about yourself parroting half-truths about people who truly do want things to improve between all races and humans. You want everybody and everything to be perfect which is impossible except for you in your mind. Racism will never be erased completely, sadly enough. However, keeping it going by exposing untruths and criticizing those who don’t share your false prophecies is very detrimental to any improvements.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury