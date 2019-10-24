State legislation enacted in 2016 has enabled the Montour County Commissioners to generate a sustainable source of revenue for an important mission — preserving the Montour Preserve.
The commissioners this week approved a 2 percent increase in the county’s hotel tax, bumping it from 3 to 5 percent, effective Jan. 1.
The additional 2 percent, derived from a tax imposed on those who stay in hotels and motels in the county, will help the Montour Area Recreation Commission fund programs and operations at the Montour Preserve as well as other trails and parks in the county.
Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt said the tax will bring in about $167,000 a year, which amounts to nearly three-quarters of the commission’s annual budget for the preserve, trails and parks it maintains. He said the action demonstrates support he hopes will result in a continuation of private donations.
The hotel tax hike was made possible by legislation adopted by the state House and Senate, and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on April 20, 2016. It raised the maximum hotel tax most counties can charge from 3 to 5 percent.
State Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-York County, said he introduced the hotel tax revisions in response to requests from counties and local visitor bureaus across the state for additional funds to address their tourism needs following a reduction in state funding in recent years. The legislation did not mandate counties to raise their hotel taxes, but it gave them the option to impose a hotel tax rate up to 5 percent.
The changes came at a good time for the Montour County recreation commission, which is wrapping up its fifth year of leasing the Montour Preserve from Talen Energy, the owner of the preserve land and nearby coal-fired power plant.
The recreation commission has struggled to raise funding for the preserve in recent years, and Talen has indicated that if the recreation commission did not continue its one-year lease arrangements, it would close the nature preserve.
In addition to holding recreational and educational programs and maintaining preserve facilities, the Montour recreation commission also maintains Hess Field, the North Branch Canal Trail, Hopewell Park and organizes special events and programs.
Union County also made good use of hotel tax revenue. It raised the rate to 5 percent and uses a portion of the revenue to fund maintenance of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, which links Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
Commissioners in both counties deserve credit for heads-up actions taken in support of valuable outdoor resources that benefit not only local residents, but potentially, some of the tourists who spend time in our region and stay in local hotels.
