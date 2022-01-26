Another business may fill the physical location of the Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops but the essence of the iconic destination can never really be replaced.
When the doors opened nearly 50 years ago, the sprawling restaurant and shop was already 25,000-square-feet. Today it’s more than three times that large at 77,000-square-feet. It has stretched into a Country Cupboard campus, that now includes two hotels, the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau and another restaurant, Matty’s Sporthouse Grill. But the original restaurant and shop has always been the center of the location.
The employees that spoke to The Daily Item on Monday talked with pride about their time at the restaurant. Co-owners said they hope to find the 140 full- and part-time employees jobs at one of the company’s other locations.
Most people in the Valley have been to the Country Cupboard at least once. Whether a stop in for a bite to eat, to pick something out of the bakery or greenhouse or visit the shops, attend a meeting or a celebration.
Many people were regulars and for them, the news hit hard.
Dozens of people commented on The Daily Item’s Facebook page hours after the news broke. They talked of specific foods — coconut pie, mac and cheese, baked corn — or shopping for items during the holidays. Many mentioned the wooden nickels given to kids, who would turn around and spend their “treasure” at the candy shop in one of the most effective marketing campaigns ever staged in the Valley.
But every one of those memories involved people, friends and family and even employees. Recollections of brunch with parents, handing traditions from generation to generation, even final meals when a grandfather finally allowed a grandson to pick up the check.
In making the announcement on Monday, co-owner Chris Baylor talked about his grandfather’s dream when he opened the spot in June 1973. For Dan Baylor, his grandson said, Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops represented his dreams coming to life.
“He wanted to serve local folks good, home-cooked meals and give them a place to shop,” Chris Baylor said this week. “Our family is absolutely certain that in 49 years and hundreds of thousands of customers later, Country Cupboard has been able to accomplish Dan’s dreams and then some.”
It certainly feels that way, which is why it’s sad to hear.
