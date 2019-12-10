Donald Trump is a criminal, as found in two investigations. He has obstructed justice, colluded with foreign nations, Russia, China and Ukraine, and tried to bribe them to find dirt on his political opponents in order to win in our elections. Bribery is a high crime, so stated in our Constitution, and there has been no end to his misdemeanors. He has betrayed his oath of office, our pledge of allegiance, our allies, treaties and trade agreements.
When he is impeached by the House of Representatives, the impeachment will be turned over to the Senate for trial. If he is not found guilty of treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors and ousted, he will consider himself to have been exonerated. Donald Trump will exact revenge and theft on our country and the people, with no one to stand in his way or question his power to do so. Our democratic way of government, that our forefathers determined was necessary to keep us from being ruled by a king, will be abolished. There will no longer be checks and balances to curb the power of a single person, whether he be elected by all the people or chosen by the few.
I’m 86 and I live in an extended living community. If that power is placed in the hands of a single person, it will have very little affect on me for the rest of my life. Why I am concerned about it is because of how it will affect future generations.
Maybe our Congress critters, (leaders), will come together and realize how morally corrupt a person can be, and will follow our laws, our Constitution and Bill of Rights as they were meant to be.
Our country and our government are in chaos. We need to put the power back in the hands of the moral concern of the people, where it once was. That’s the only way we will “Make America Great Again!”
Ron Baker lives in Lewisburg.