March 23 marked six months since the tragic incident in which an infant died. I have talked to the father of the child several times, former County Sheriff Chad Reiner, who gave me permission to make Northumberland County citizens aware of the incident which occurred on Sept. 23, 2022.
Mrs. Reiner, 8 months pregnant, was at home with her 10-year-old son when she went into labor and called the county 911 center four times for an ambulance. The ambulance took an hour and 10 minutes to respond to the Reiner residence. The infant died and Mrs. Reiner had to undergo 5 hours of emergency surgery to save her life.
Commissioners have tasked the county detective to investigate this emergency response. This is a clear conflict of interest since the commissioners sign the detective’s paycheck.
Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon is the elected official in charge of the 911 Communication Center. I have not heard one word from Klebon and Sam Scicchitano or anyone from the county administration about the incident or what action is being taken to prevent such an abhorrent event from ever occurring again. Furthermore, Mr. Reiner has told me the commissioners never even made a call offering condolences to the family.
It seems that when a serious problem occurs in county government the commissioners try to keep it quiet and hope the problem will fade away.
This problem will not fade away. The county is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit. If the commissioners are found negligent. the county will have to pay what could be millions of dollars.
The commissioners should have an independent investigation of this incident. They should also appoint a review board of experienced communications and emergency services experts to look at the adequacy of all 911 center communication equipment and computer programming. Every procedure and dispatching policy should be examined as well as the training and conduct of all 911 center staff. This review board should be required to issue a public report of what changes and improvements are needed at the 911 Center.
The Northumberland County Commissioners must take action to improve the emergency dispatching services so our citizens have confidence that, if they call for an ambulance, police or a fire unit, the unit will be immediately dispatched and will arrive quickly.
Vinny Clausi,
Coal Township