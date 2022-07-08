The literal changing of the guard at the Northumberland County Jail continues to involve some serious heavy lifting and flexibility among overworked and stressed-out staff and the facility’s leadership.
Clearly, changes are required and the good news is that those tasked with overseeing the prison say recent adjustments to scheduling and staffing by new warden Tom Reisinger seem to be working.
Over each of the past two weekends, prison leaders had to institute a lockdown due to limited staffing. At full staff, the prison should have 84 corrections officers (COs) to fill out the schedule. At this week’s county prison board meeting, Reisinger said the jail has 36 full-time COs, one part-timer and two probationary COs. Due to an advertising blitz pushing the openings, Reisinger said five full-time officers and another part-time staffer will start later this month.
Simple math shows that is a significant problem.
By reshuffling the schedule to accommodate current staffing levels, Reisinger said the jail should be able to prevent unfilled shifts over the weekend moving forward, to prevent further shutdowns.
“The schedule worked when he had 80 staff members, but now we’re at 35 with the same schedule,” Reisinger told the prison board. “I can’t in good conscience keep the schedule the same.”
The lockdowns created a tenuous situation. They led to “modified operations,” from 11:30 a.m. July 2 until 8 a.m. July 4. While inmate movement was restricted during the lockdown, Reisinger said visitations were not canceled and there was no disruption in food service.
The situation is unfortunate and unfair, to staffers and inmates. It can also be dangerous.
There were 185 inmates — male and female — being held at the jail this week.
County officials are pushing corrective measures to establish a new foundation at the facility. A new program is being planned to create a bank of potential fill-ins temporarily, While the temps would be limited to 20 hours a week, there are some clear opportunities there. Officials said candidates could include retired police officers, former police officers, retired military or retired prison guards from the state and federal systems.
Hopefully, that solves some of the problems in the short-term. Longer-term solutions will be needed to establish a baseline of safety — for inmates and staffers — to keep the facility functioning efficiently and safely.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.