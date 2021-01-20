To Mike Glazer ... Bravo, bravo, and bravo again! Your letter in this morning’s Item (Jan. 13) was a magnificent display of honesty and, I daresay, honor.
As one who’s generally a five-to-six, to use your terminology, on the “other” side — and a solid nine (now a 10) anti-Trump — I know that this is not always the easiest part of the country to live in for those with my mindset. As such, I can only imagine the courage it must have taken for you to go so publicly on record.
If only that same level of courage and honesty could be found in Rep. Keller and various other denizens of both Congress and our statehouse.
Donald C. Porteous Jr.,
Milton