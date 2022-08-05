A state Supreme Court ruling issued on Tuesday has dropped a second highly divisive issue into the center of this year’s election races for Pennsylvania governor and those who occupy seats in the state House and Senate.
The first issue emerged on June 24 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ruling that lawmakers in each state should enact laws that spell out the legality of abortions as well as any restrictions that would attach to procedures performed within the state’s borders.
Under current law, remaining in the wake of that federal ruling, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania through the 23rd week of pregnancy and beyond that if the life or the health of the mother is at risk.
However, that law could change, depending on which candidates voters elect this year. The next governor — either Doug Mastriano or Josh Shapiro — as well as those elected to generate and vote on proposed laws in the state House and Senate, will have a say.
The same can now be said of universal mail-in voting, following a decision handed down on Tuesday by the state Supreme Court.
In a 5-2 decision, the state Supreme Court ruled that universal mail-in voting, enabled by Act 77 of 2019, is legal under the state constitution. Act 77 expanded mail-in voting beyond provisions of absentee and military ballots to allow any registered voter to request and mail in their election ballot.
However, unlike absentee or military ballot provisions, which are enshrined within the state constitution, provisions of Act 77 could be changed in the future through the normal legislative process involving state lawmakers and the governor.
“Nothing in Article VII (state constitution) prohibits the legislature from eliminating the ability of qualified voters to cast their votes by mail, just as nothing in the constitution required it to do so,” state Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue writes in the court’s decision.
“By recently enacting Act 77, the legislature made a policy decision, based on the authority afforded it by our Charter, to afford all qualified voters the convenience of casting their votes by mail. However, acts of the Legislature are not guaranteed to be permanent.”
All of this underscores the importance of elections. Every vote does count and elections do have consequences.
Voter registration for the Nov. 8 general election is open through Oct. 24.
It remains important — perhaps now as much as any time in the past — for citizens to learn as much as possible about the issues and the policy positions of each candidate, register to vote, then by mail, or by visiting the polls in person on Nov. 8, exercise their right to cast a ballot in favor of those they choose to represent their interests.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.