The state reported 684 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with eight right here in the Central Susquehanna Valley. Over the last two data reports from the state Department of Health, there have been fewer than 1,000 cases statewide and 13 locally.
It’s wonderful to see people’s faces again as COVID-19 vaccinations take hold and the number of new virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop.
Early Monday morning, the state lifted all limits on crowd sizes and business customer capacities, but masking rules for those who have not been fully vaccinated will remain in place until 70 percent of the state’s population have received the vaccine.
The next few weeks will be a time for those who are fully vaccinated to extend a measure of courtesy to others around them by keeping a facial mask handy.
Although we are making strong and rapid progress to put the pandemic behind us, COVID-19 is still with us. The state reported 315 new cases on Sunday with five right here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The state Department of Health notes that fully vaccinated individuals still must follow masking rules at the workplace, in health care settings and in local businesses.
Mandatory masking rules also remain in effect on all passenger airplanes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation and at transportation hubs such as airports, and bus or train stations.
Those of us who are fully vaccinated should now be on the lookout for businesses that display a sign requesting that all customers wear a mask before entering, and be ready, willing and able to comply.
Fully-vaccinated customers know their COVID status, but the front-line workers inside, some of whom may be younger and not yet vaccinated, have no idea whether or not their next customer has or has not been vaccinated, or even worse, may be COVID-positive.
At least for the next several weeks, wearing a facial mask, especially in a smaller store or business, is an act of courtesy that will boost the comfort level for everyone present.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a long, difficult journey. Let’s all work together this summer on the last steps that may finally enable everyone to throw away those impersonal and unwelcome masks.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.