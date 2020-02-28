I do not know whether the sanctuary ordinance passed by Buffalo Township is legal or not. However it is an empty gesture since Buffalo Township fails to provide law enforcement for its citizens, depending upon the Pennsylvania State Police for that function.
However, several of Butch Woolsey’s statements (Letter to the Editor, Feb. 26) need examining. Congress can pass any laws it deems appropriate. It is up to the federal courts to determine the constitutionality of the law with the Supreme Court having the final say in the matter.
Woolsey said “We the people do not have to abide by an unconstitutional law.” Sorry but you are obliged to obey the law until the courts strike it down. If citizens or township supervisors decide on their own that laws are “unconstitutional” the nation ends up in anarchy.
William Fisher,
Watsontown