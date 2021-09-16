Thank you very much for Dennis Lyons’ Editor’s Notes column on Sunday regarding child care. We appreciate your attention and support of this very important issue.
Collectively, the YMCA is the largest provider of child care in our country and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is one of the largest child care providers in the Susquehanna Valley.
Our Y has been facing the salary issue for our child care staff and trying to address it for a few years. Income to support child care expenses, which is mainly staff salaries, comes from parent fees.
If we want to pay our staff more, we have to increase parent fees, and most parents can’t afford to pay more than they are currently paying. Our child care programs hold fundraisers annually, and we apply for local grants to help offset costs of supplies and equipment so parent fees can be directed mainly to staff salaries.
As our local United Way leader stated, there is a solution that maintains affordability so parents can continue to work and afford child care while child care staff receive the pay and benefits they deserve — government subsidy to child care programs.
The overall shortage in the workforce has also dramatically affected our programs. Recruitment of staff after the pandemic shut down has been very difficult.
I look forward to seeing future coverage on this issue.
Bonita L. McDowell,
Chief executive officer
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way