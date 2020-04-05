Like too many Americans I find myself with a lot of free time, unlike our harried truck drivers, grocery store employees and heroic doctors and nurses. I have tried to use that time productively — hobbies and daily walks in our beautiful countryside. But I have also been watching with disbelief and concern the daily COVID-19 Task Force updates.
Many of the President’s words do not agree with my thoughts. I have seen him disrespect reporters. In response to the question “What would you say to the 320 million Americans who are scared?” He replied “That is a nasty question.” I was especially upset when he stated at a windy Rose Garden update, pushing his hair back into place, “It’s all mine, but windy days are a problem for presidents.” More disturbing was the next day when he admitted, after a two-week delay, that we are at war with an unseen, hidden enemy and even if we did everything perfectly we would be fortunate to hold our losses at 100,000 to 240,000 people. This is a real problem.
The president has proudly branded himself as a war-time president. He believes it is unpatriotic to criticize him. Lincoln, FDR, Truman and Johnson faced harsh criticism. Even George Washington faced strong criticism and had to learn that you don’t go into battle without a plan. Nor should you think that you know more than the experts — in this case epidemiologists.
Very recently my wife heard a person in a local store saying defiantly that this coronavirus is nonsense and will be over in a few days. We should all be concerned about the people in our communities that are still in denial or not complying to mandates. Most of us did not realize the extent of the effect of the virus and the changes that would be coming to our daily lives. But facts are stubborn and we cannot wish them away. To paraphrase Maya Angelou, “We are only as blind as we choose to be.” The only weapon we as a community have dates back to the 14th Century. In the Middle Ages you were not asked to keep a safe distance from your neighbor. You were forcibly removed. Let’s hope we can respond with concern and compassion and we will not need these drastic measures.
Let me be clear, I do not blame the outbreak of COVID-19 on anyone. But I do condemn our president for the lack of a coherent Federal plan. I find it very ironic that a president who believes that Act II of the U.S. Constitution allows him to do anything he wants, would choose at a moment of crisis to do little more than close the border.
Let us hope and pray that we and our loved ones get thru this time safely and our great nation, even though chastened, survives – kinder and gentler.
James Lengle lives in New Berlin.