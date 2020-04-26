We are currently facing the greatest health crisis of our lifetime. Millions will get sick, tens of thousands will die, and all of America is suffering. More than 2.5 million people have already contracted the disease, worldwide. In the United States, the number of victims surpassed 50,000.
The economic impact of this pandemic is mind-boggling, with millions out of work, small businesses closed, and so many struggling to make ends meet.
But I’m writing on behalf of the most vulnerable in our society: pregnant women, adults and children who suffer from the effects of compromised immune systems, the asthmatic, the elderly, diabetics, those with respiratory illnesses, and those who never thought they could succumb to COVID-19. I’m writing for those who work on the front lines, day after day, those who have to risk their lives with limited protective equipment, while the rest of us are told to stay home, stay well, be patient.
I’m writing because some people will lose their livelihood, many will experience economic hardship, and some may lose their businesses, but the least fortunate of all will lose their own life or lose loved ones, as this virus spreads. Across Pennsylvania, nursing homes are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Many residents have underlying conditions putting them at higher risk. Some have suggested that the elderly would gladly sacrifice their lives to diminish America’s economic suffering. It is cruel to suggest that we sacrifice our grandmothers and grandfathers, our mothers and fathers to protect profits. It is also a false choice.
Some politicians are pushing to reopen businesses with little regard for the safety or well-being of their constituents. We all agree that closed businesses and unemployed workers create trying times. But ignoring medical experts to create the illusion of safety is not the answer.
The truth is, we still don’t know very much about COVID-19. We are still learning how far it travels in the air and how long it survives on various surfaces. We’re still trying to determine if people who have been exposed or who test positive, but don’t get sick, develop any resistance or immunity.
Answering these questions requires research. Research requires funding and time. Dr. Fauci, President Trump’s chief epidemiologist, says that returning to normal and opening up communities will require broad testing ability across the country. He also says that we are not there yet.
Dr. Fauci has said that opening the economy by May 1 is “a bit overly optimistic,” and he has warned of a resurgence in the number of people ill and dying if businesses and communities open too soon.
Furthermore, The Director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has warned of a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall that could be even more devastating by coinciding with the start of the flu season. In only a few months, U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have already surpassed the total number of deaths from the flu in 2018-19.
I am grateful to Governor Wolf for his leadership and to Department of Health Secretary Dr. Levine for her expertise during these difficult times. I am grateful to all the governors and municipal leaders, Democrats and Republicans, who have issued shelter-in-place orders because they recognize the threat that this virus represents to us all.
Their orders are intended to keep you safe from others and others safe from you. The challenge with COVID-19 is that, without testing, you don’t know if you have contracted it until you have already infected others. Though you might not get sick, you can pass it to others with just incidental contact.
The financial hardship caused by this crisis is real. But we must not lose our humanity by believing we have to choose between protecting our loved ones, and general prosperity. In a great country like ours, we have the means to feed, house, and care for the unemployed, the impoverished, the infirm. We have the means to support small businesses until they are back on their feet. We can help one another individually and collectively.
Please take this health crisis seriously. We’ll get through this together if we all do our part.
Lana Gulden is President of Susquehanna Valley Progress, and is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.