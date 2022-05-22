Seven-hundred seventy-nine days.
From the day the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Valley on March 21, 2020, until two Mondays ago, the immediate family had dodged the coronavirus.
There have been a couple of close calls. My son had been in quarantine three times this school year due to contact tracing, including after the first two days of school in August. Earlier this year, my wife tested positive for a coronavirus, just not the coronavirus.
Even with kids in school and a wife working inside a hospital, COVID somehow stayed out of our home. Even through a couple of vacations and weekend trips, where we always practiced masking, hygiene protocols and staying out of crowded spaces (for the most part), we dodged it.
The boy tested positive on Monday, the day after Mothers’ Day. Three days later his mother and I did. Two days after that — and after a negative test — his older sister did.
We were and still are pretty fortunate. We are all vaccinated and boosted as current rules allow, so the four of us were hit with cold-like symptoms for a day or two. It knocked me out of the office for a while, my wife still hasn’t returned. We don’t know yet what the long-term implications could look like.
After 779 days it caught up with us.
It’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where it came from. There are some suspects.
Both kids still wear masks in school just because we all feel safer. The Friday before Mothers’ Day was a school event my son attended with a bunch of people, some masked, some not.
That could have been the moment. Or when we went to dinner to celebrate a birthday the following night. It was the first time we went without masks into a restaurant since the pandemic hit. In fact, as we walked to the car, the boy asked if he needed a mask.
We have grown used to doing what’s needed to keep us and our family safe. That doesn’t put us in the minority, a lot of people have done the right thing and still are when called upon to make decisions for the greater good.
Our family missed birthdays and major holidays that first year because it was the right thing to do. When cases kicked up, some other family gatherings were postponed as well the following year, even deep into the pandemic; even after the vaccines arrived. For outdoor stuff — soccer, football, track & field, even last week’s dance recital — the grandparents were able to come watch their grandchildren compete. For inside stuff, not so much.
So they’ve missed out on plenty. We all have. When you’re 40, you’ve done stuff a lot; you only get to be 10 or 12 or 16 or 18 once. A lot of stuff happening then represents once-in-a-lifetime moments. You don’t get them back.
Still, it was the right decision then. We will continue to make the right decision, because not everyone can get a COVID vaccine, either because of age or other circumstances. We try to do the right thing so the collective “we” can move past this.
Over the past two-plus years, I’ve talked to a dozen or so doctors in various settings about COVID. The one that always stood out to me was a discussion with Geisinger’s Dr. Michael DuBartell, a few days before Christmas, the first year of COVID, 2020. He said staying away from family then — just as the first big winter surge hit — was a “sacrifice of love.”
He admitted those sacrifices aren’t easy. The head vs. heart decisions never are, right?
But the more people make these choices, the faster we will get where we all want to be, together.
