The COVID-19 pandemic has raised our level of understanding of the many inequities and problems in many of the systems by which we Americans live and work. We can’t ignore things any longer.
One issue that has risen to the surface and become highly visible is the system by which food is grown, processed and made available to the public. We can see the videos of milk being dumped, vegetables being plowed under, and animals being euthanized. We can also see the videos of long lines at food banks or free food distributions. And of course, a simple trip to any urban supermarket can show the reduced supply and high price of many items, especially paper products, cleaning products and meat.
The shortage of paper and cleaning products is understandable in any epidemic, but why the shortage of food items, especially meat?
The answer is the food system’s hourglass shape. On one end, we have hundreds of thousands of farms raising animals for food. On the other end, we have millions of consumers wanting to buy meat. In between them is a narrow bottleneck: a very small number of companies that run slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants. This concentrates decision-making power into very few hands, leaving both growers and buyers without much control over the food being produced or purchased.
This reality is further complicated by what are essentially two separate food systems. One system connects some farmers to grocery stores and direct consumers; the other system connects different farmers to bulk buyers, like restaurants and schools. Because both food growers and food processors are locked into long-term contracts, it is almost impossible for them to switch from one system to another.
When the pandemic hit in the spring and restaurants shut down, the “bulk buyer” system also shut down almost completely. At the same time, consumer demand in the retail systems increased rapidly because people were eating at home. As a result, farmers who were contracted to the “bulk buyer” system were swamped with food they couldn’t sell, while buyers for retail outlets found supplies dwindling.
Then the pandemic began spreading rapidly in food processing plants, especially among meatpackers, who work in tight quarters and very quickly. When a worker sneezes, the animal passing in front of him is already three workers down the line before his co-worker can even say “gesundheit.” As more and more workers got sick, the plants had to shut down, and the surrounding hospitals were overwhelmed with sick workers.
But here in the Valley, we have been spared these problems, right? Not quite!
It is true that the issues related to COVID-19 have not been as severe here as in many other places. So far, because of statewide restrictions, business closings, and masks, the hospitals in our region have not been overrun with COVID-19 cases. By now, all the counties in the Valley are in the “green” stage — which is supposed to mean a limited opening, combined with continued widespread use of masks and social distancing. However, mask and social distancing requirements are widely ignored, so we can expect that the number of new cases will continue to rise.
With workers from other areas coming and going, bringing in new chicks and taking out grown chickens, or picking fruits and vegetables, we can expect COVID-19 cases to rise. The refusal to wear masks (or wearing them improperly), the failure to practice social distancing, and the opening up of more and more businesses will inevitably lead to more illness that will have a negative effect on the food supply for everyone.
Individually, we all can and must do our part to avoid the spread of disease. But we can also do our part to ease the pressure on our broken food system. One way to help is to buy local food! There still are small growers who sell directly to the public — buy from them. There still are small farms that butcher their own animals — buy from them. And when you go to the little farm stand or local butcher shop, wear your mask and ask them to do the same.
Douglas Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.