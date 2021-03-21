A year ago today, the Valley had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, a resident of Montour County. Within a week, the three other regional counties had cases.
By the end of March 2020, there were 4,883 cases in Pennsylvania, including 16 in our four counties.
A year later, Pennsylvania is approaching 1 million cases and there have been nearly 19,000 cases in the Valley. Nearly 25,000 commonwealth residents have died from the novel coronavirus that has shaken the globe in a worldwide pandemic. Among the victims who have died are more than 550 here in our four counties.
COVID-19 remains devastating. Too many people use past tense when describing COVID-19. It’s a dangerous continuation of ignorance perpetuated by misinformation or an unwillingness to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.
The number of COVID cases and deaths have been trending down but have undoubtedly leveled off in Pennsylvania. Late last week, the state Department of Health registered at least 3,000 new cases four days in a row, a run not seen since early February.
Are the numbers down from the winter-time peak? Yes. Are more people getting vaccinated daily? Yes. Are hospitalizations down across the state? Yes.
All good news.
But that doesn’t override the fact that 3,000 people — about half the population of Milton borough — are still infected every day in this state. People are still dying. Front-line medical workers are still busy.
We have learned so much about the virus over the past year. What we have learned, what we have done and what many have continued to do has allowed for changing mitigation and opened some of our lives back up.
The fact remains that COVID-19 is still very real, and evolving. Precautions need to remain in place. Those practices we’ve heard continuously for 365 days — mask, social distance, proper hygiene — still work.
If you don’t think so, listen to Sally and Dave Clark of Northumberland. Their son, Scott, a father of two, died from COVID last month. A powerful message in his obituary signaled a warning for us all, even as we see light at the end of the tunnel.
“Our polarized nation continues to have people calling COVID-19 a hoax, claiming it’s not a serious problem,” the obituary read. “And hearing that 500,000 Americans have died from COVID may just be a numbing abstraction, but when your loved one suffocates on a ventilator, immobilized by sedatives, the heartache is real. The suffering is real. The tears shed are not a hoax. The loss is real. Death is real and permanent.”
It is difficult to read those words. But we need to, for some as a reminder that we are still in this fight and many who, in the words of Dave Clark, need to “wake up” a year into this pandemic.
