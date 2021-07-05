In June, the four Valley counties combined for 146 new COVID-19 cases, a decided shift in the right direction the number of vaccinated residents grows daily.
Some proof that we are trending in the right direction: There were 753 new cases in the Valley in May and 1,494 in April, so we are seeing about 90 percent fewer cases now than two months ago.
More than a dozen patients are still being treated for COVID symptoms at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, but the number of patients in hospitals for treatment continues to fall locally, across the state and across the nation.
It feels like we are beating COVID. The cost has been tremendous. Too much to bear when you pause and consider each data point — dozens of lives of Valley residents lost — is a mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter.
Fortunately, we seem to be trending in all the right directions except for vaccinations.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania reached 60 percent of adults 18 and over being fully vaccinated. It’s not where Gov. Tom Wolf wanted us to be at this point, and the pace has slowed significantly. Long lines and waits have disappointingly become empty walk-in clinics.
Gov. Wolf said last month the final COVID mitigation order — the mask mandate — would come off when 70 percent of the state’s adults were vaccinated or on June 28. It became quite apparent weeks ago it was going to be June 28, especially when the percentage of adults fully vaccinated was increasing by a tenth of a percentage point or two a day.
So the mask mandate was lifted a week ago. We will still see people wearing them in certain spots, a comfort level for many. If you see someone with a mask, don’t judge them. We are all emerging from this pandemic in our own ways.
But the issue remains with a significant portion of the population — about 25 percent in the latest Gallup poll — saying they will not plan to get vaccinated.
The reasons may vary. Some may have legitimate medical concerns; others are taking a wait-and-see approach, pausing to see some early returns. What we do know is the overwhelming majority of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in recent months are nearly all people who were not vaccinated.
Herd immunity will remain elusive as long as hundreds of thousands of people refuse to get vaccinated. We understand it is a personal choice, but as we have said for the better part of a year, this is a collective fight.
For months we have seen the light at the end of the tunnel. Now that sunshine is on our faces as we take the final steps out of the darkness.
To avoid being pulled back in, it is imperative we collectively take these final steps.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.