If you haven’t yet read our front-page story about where things stand regarding COVID cases, vaccination numbers and staffing stress at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville this morning, please do.
I’m even OK if you pause reading this column to do so...as long as you come back.
Spoiler alert. What follows here has a lot to do with that report, compiled by Managing Editor Bill Bowman, with an assist from reporter Justin Strawser.
The report includes a lot of concerning numbers and disturbing comments from the professionals at both medical facilities.
None is more disturbing than this one from Evangelical CEO Kendra Aucker. “It’s hard when people die,” Aucker told Bowman. “It’s not a normal thing to see several people a week in their 40s die from something preventable.”
Just in case anyone misses the point, preventable means getting vaccinated and boosted. Yes, people who have had all of their shots do get the virus, but few become seriously sick.
“When you are in your 40s, your family’s not ready for this,” Aucker continued. “There are young children involved. Do you have a will? A medical power of attorney? We are asking before people have a ventilator.”
We wanted to tell this story today for several reasons. The most important? People are getting sick, many unnecessarily, and stretching Valley hospitals’ capacities and staffs.
It’s one thing to read all the devastating national and even statewide news about the ongoing omicron variant COVID-19 surge.
But when you sit down and speak with the people working right here in the Susquehanna Valley who are trying to keep our neighbors healthy and becoming increasingly frustrated by those who may well have been able to avoid becoming seriously ill, you get a chilling sense of how bad this really all has become.
As I began writing this on Thursday, we were reporting that for the sixth time in eight days, Pennsylvania had set a new record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with 27,364 new cases.
At the same time, and even more concerning, was the report that statewide hospitalizations had topped 6,000 for the first time since last Jan. 9 with 6,446. That included 128 at Geisinger in Danville and 56 at Evangelical.
B. James Connolly, MD, Medical Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Evangelical, made it clear those numbers need to be taken seriously.
“There is nobody else to do this,” he said. “We are the last line of defense. If we fail, the system fails.”
Connolly went on to speak a little about how difficult dealing with this most recent surge — on top of the previous ones — has become for the Evangelical staff.
“We have a really collegial department. We’ve always covered for each other, without hesitation, if someone got sick or had family issues,” he said. “What says we are tired right now is we can’t get anyone to cover a shift. If we have 3-4 providers out, but I am terrified to find coverage if that happens.
“We’ve done OK so far, but that’s what keeps me up at night.”
If for some reason you’re still hesitating to get vaccinated, please consider the impact your hesitation may have on yourself, your family and the medical professionals here in the Valley.
The endless surge of virus patents requiring hospitalization is a critical issue.
“We are weary. We are tired. We are functioning in a constant state of stress,” Aucker said.
We have it within our power to alleviate this problem.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.