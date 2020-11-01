This will be my seventh time voting in a presidential election. After I turned 18 in September of 1996, I was excited and proud to cast my first vote in November. I remember what an honor and privilege it was to step into the curtained machine-box: my heart raced as I pulled down the levers and I thought to myself “My voice matters, my vote matters, wow!”
Fast forward to 2020. It’s been one of the most wild, stressful, weird, and truth-is-stranger-than-fiction kind of years. As we approach this election, I am reminded of all the people who paved the way for me to be able to vote. I think about how each of these groups may have felt when they were finally granted that right. How courageous and brave they were. How they surely faced taunts, scorn, sexist and racist slurs and bodily harm. Although the 15th Amendment ratified in 1870 prohibited states from denying a male citizen the right to vote based on “race, color or previous condition of servitude,” we know it wasn’t until the voting rights bill passed in 1965 that reduced discriminatory practices (such as poll taxes, literacy tests) that voter turnout increased. Years of peaceful, persistent “good trouble,” as the late John Lewis would say, by marginalized groups led to that bill being passed.
I think about the suffragettes who worked tirelessly to get to the 19th Amendment in 1920 for the right to vote. How they practiced civil disobedience, marched, lobbied, lectured and wrote. How Pennsylvania was one of the first 11 states that voted to ratify the amendment in 1919. I think about how Native Americans weren’t even recognized as citizens until 1924. As I make a plan for this year’s election, including a mask to wear to the polls, I think about all of these incredible human beings and how they fought for what should be a birth-granted right for all citizens of our country. I carry them with me.
The weight of the country is on me as I think about voting. This may sound dramatic. And yet, emotions are a part of voting, especially this year. Amid the many injustices that have come into the spotlight — and let me be clear, they have existed for as long as this country has — including racial discrimination, LGTBQIA+ discrimination, religious discrimination and on and on, it’s more important than ever that we choose to vote peacefully. I think all the time about what it means to be a good neighbor and I vote to help create communities where everyone feels valued, heard, seen and a sense of belonging.
I want to be a good neighbor and human being — one who is able to say: I stand with you, I stand up for you, and I will work every day to address my own bias so that I can give you the respect, dignity and love you deserve. I will work to create a community where you have all the equal rights that I have as a straight, white person. I will vote to work toward a world where equity, inclusion, and diversity all have a place in schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, businesses, and health care institutions. I vote so that we can live in a world where people can engage in the uncomfortable but necessary conversations.
I don’t want to be part of a community where people spray paint a swastika on the road or one in which college students are called racial slurs when they walk down the street. Which is why I’m thrilled that the United Way’s Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council will be unveiling a new initiative called Not In Our Valley (NIOV), an initiative modeled after the national Not In Our Town model. NIOV is for us to stand up against hate, discrimination and racism. We want to spark conversation, inform and create lasting social change in our community.
A big part of social change is exercising our right to vote. Despite the ongoing ways that voter suppression exists, we urge you to approach this Election Day by respectfully treating your fellow humans and working to celebrate the wonderful diversity that exists in our Valley region. We urge you to join us both on Election Day and in our initiative so that when our neighbor faces discrimination, racism or hate, we can say “No, I stand up against that and will speak out against it. I stand for you and with you and will work for a neighborhood that treats and values you as a full and wonderful human being.”
Sarah Farbo is a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.